Kazakh President condoles over traffic accident at Shamalgan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences over the tragic traffic accident occurred at the Shamalgan station in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

At the Aksengir-Shamalgan crossing in Almaty region the train plowed into the bus carrying 67 passengers. One died, some got injuries. Let me offer my deepest condolences. The investigation has been launched,» the President's Twitter post reads.