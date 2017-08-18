Kazakh President condoles with King Felipe VI over Barcelona terror attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his heartfelt condolences to Felipe VI of Spain following the deadly terrorist attack in Barcelona, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In the telegram of condolences President Nazarbayev stressed that he was deeply saddened by heavy casualties caused by the terrorist attack.

"Kazakhstan strongly condemns the barbaric terror attack against peace and security and supports global cooperation in fight against terrorism," the telegram says.



Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his deepest condolences to King Felipe VI, families and loved ones of those who died, and wished those injured the speediest possible recovery on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf.