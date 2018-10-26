EN
    19:36, 26 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President condoles with King of Jordan upon Dead Sea tragedy

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to King Abdullah II of Jordan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    With deep sorrow, the Head of State learned the news about multiple people  killed and injured in the disaster near the Dead Sea.

    "Expressing our sorrow for your grievous loss, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend my condolences to the families of the victims. I wish speedy recovery to those injured," the telegram reads.

     

