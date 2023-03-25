Kazakh President congratulates artistic gymnasts on winning World Cup Series gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov congratulated Kazakhstani artistic gymnasts Nariman Kurbanov, Milad Karimi, Pirmammad Aliyev and Danil Musabayev on winning gold at the recent FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform refers to the Ministry’s press service.

Coaches, medical staff and president of the Gymnastics Federation of Kazakhstan Aliya Yusupova took part in the solemn event. The Minister congratulated them on the latest achievements, handed letters of gratitude and read out the congratulatory letter on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Minister wished them all success at the forthcoming Asian Games and Olympic Games.

Aliya Yusupova in turn thanked the Culture and Sports Ministry for their great support both financial and moral. She stressed the country’s athletes have great potential to earn Olympic licenses in artistic gymnastics.