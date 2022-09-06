EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:03, 06 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates Asian Tennis Table Champs bronze medalist

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated over the phone 15-year-old Alan Kurmangaliyev, who has bagged a bronze medal at the 26th Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships, held in Vientiane, Laos, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.

    The President highlighted the historic significance of his sporting achievement and wished him more brightest victories in the future.

    Alan Kurmangaliyev is the first ever Kazakhstanis to win the medal at the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships.


    Photo: olympic.kz



    Tags:
    Table Tennis Sport President of Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!