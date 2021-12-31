EN
    15:04, 31 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on victory at FIDE World Blitz Championship

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his Twitter account to congratulate 17-year-old Bibisara Assaubayeva on her victory at the 2021 FIDE World Blitz Championship, Kazinform reports.

    «Congratulate Bibisara Assaubayeva on the bright victory at the World Blitz Championship. This outstanding result is good news on the eve of the New Year for all Kazakhstanis, especially for chess amateurs. I wish Bibisara further success!» reads the Twitter post.


