TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:00, 05 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates David Degtyarev on powerlifting gold at Paralympic Games

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Kazakh President's press service

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the two-time Paralympic Games champion David Degtyarev, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    'Let me congratulate David Degtyarev who becomes the two-time Paralympic Games champion! He demonstrated brilliant results and unshakeable strength of mind,' the Head of State posted on his X official account.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
