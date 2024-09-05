Kazakh President congratulates David Degtyarev on powerlifting gold at Paralympic Games

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the two-time Paralympic Games champion David Degtyarev, Kazinform News Agency reports.

'Let me congratulate David Degtyarev who becomes the two-time Paralympic Games champion! He demonstrated brilliant results and unshakeable strength of mind,' the Head of State posted on his X official account.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France.