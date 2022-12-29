EN
    09:10, 29 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Dinara Saduakasova on winning the silver medal in the World Rapid Championships, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is proud of achievements of Kazakhstani chess players at the World Championships.

    The President wished talented Dinara Saduakasova new victories and higher achievements.

    The Head of State also conveyed warm wishes to Zhansaya Abdumalik who also achieved high results at the World Rapid Championships in Almaty.

    As earlier reported, Dinara Saduakasova grabbed silver at the World Rapid Championships.

    Photo: Kazakhstan Chess Federation


