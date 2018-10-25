Kazakh President congratulates farmers on successful completion of harvesting campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the participants of the Astana Agroforum 2018 on the completion of harvesting campaign,Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev read out the congratulations of the Head of State, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear agricultural workers! A harvesting campaign is always considered a significant event for Kazakhstan, having a developed agricultural sector. Despite the poor weather conditions, this year's rich harvest is the result of your hard work and high professionalism. More than 22 million tons of cereals and leguminous crops have been harvested. In addition to satisfying the domestic demand, this will also enable us to export a vast amount of grain products to foreign markets. Such a high figure once again demonstrates that Kazakhstan is one of the largest grain producers in the world," the Head of State emphasizes.

The President of Kazakhstan underlined that the potential and investment attractiveness of the agricultural sector, which is of great strategic importance, have considerably increased thanks to the systemic reforms carried out in the sector.

The Head of State informed that the Government will continue supporting the agricultural sector in every possible way, creating conditions for attracting state-of-the-art technologies, improving labor productivity, and enhancing its global competitiveness.

"I would like to extend my congratulations on the successful completion of the 2018 harvesting campaign to all the workers of the country. The nation of Kazakhstan highly appreciates your contribution to ensuring the food security, economic growth, and prosperity of our country. I wish you good health, happiness, and well-being!" said Nursultan Nazarbayev.