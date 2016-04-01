Kazakh President congratulates Golovkin on becoming EXPO-2017 ambassador

WASHINGTON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting in Washington with Gennady Golovkin - a Kazakhstani professional boxer and the current unified WBA (Super), IBF, IBO, and WBC (interim) middleweight champion, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting the President of Kazakhstan congratulated Mr. Golovkin on becoming the Ambassador of EXPO-2017 and wished him new achievements and success.



In turn, Gennady Golovkin thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for his great contribution and personal attention to the development of boxing and sports in general.