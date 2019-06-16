Kazakh President congratulates health workers on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State congratulated health workers on their professional holiday.

"Let me congratulate the medical community on the Health Worker's Day! Professionalism, faith and dedication to their vocation, mercy of doctors let people return to active lifestyle, and often bring them back to life. Wish all health workers wellbeing, success and goof health," the Twitter post of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.