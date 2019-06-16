EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:28, 16 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates health workers on professional holiday

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State congratulated health workers on their professional holiday.

    "Let me congratulate the medical community on the Health Worker's Day! Professionalism, faith and dedication to their vocation, mercy of doctors let people return to active lifestyle, and often bring them back to life. Wish all health workers wellbeing, success and goof health," the Twitter post of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Coronavirus President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!