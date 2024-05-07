Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day

Kazakh President congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Defender of the Motherland Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State said this holiday is of great importance for strengthening the values of peace in our country.

Kazakhstan prioritizes the protection of national interests, preservation of territorial integrity, and ensuring stability in the society. Our army is a guarantor of the country’s sovereignty, solid backbone of the nationhood, the telegram reads.

Strengthening the country’s defensive capacity and support of the military are unchangeable state policy priorities.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished all good health and well-being.