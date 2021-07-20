EN
    10:10, 20 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has extended his congratulations to the Kazakhstani people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Having congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha, the President pointed out that the holiday celebrates virtues such as mercifulness, compassion, kindness, and humanitarianism. He noted that Islam is firmly embedded into the country’s traditions and one of the main values facilitating the country’s spiritual unity.

    In his congratulatory letter, the President noted that Eid al-Adha encourages unity and solidarity, strengthens friendship and accord in the society.

    «During the holiday Muslims offer sacrifices, help the deprived, and take care of the needy. They pray for family well-being, peace in the country. Such positive pursuits and good deeds form the atmosphere of collaboration and mutual respect,» reads the letter.

    The President noted that the holiday’s lofty ideals are in line with the country’s spiritual values.


