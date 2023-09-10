Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Family Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Family Day, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory telegram the Head of State said the family plays the crucial role in upbringing the younger generation and introducing children to the national values. They say, the Motherland starts with the family. The President said the family teaches to respect traditions and instills the spirit of patriotism in children.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted one of the priorities on the way of building a Just Kazakhstan is to ensure wellbeing of each family.

In conclusion the President wished each family prosperity and all the people health, happiness and success in new beginnings.