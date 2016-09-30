EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:31, 30 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates King of Jordan on successful parliamentary elections

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    President Nazarbayev congratulated King Abdullah on the successful parliamentary elections in the country and the formation of the new Government.

    The leaders of the two countries discussed priorities of Kazakh-Jordanian partnership and agreed to continue to exchange visits.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan News President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!