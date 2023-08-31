Kazakh President congratulates Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of the Independence Day, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State said that Kazakhstan attaches great attention to further deepening multilateral cooperation between the two countries in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that joint efforts would further strengthen Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership for the sake of both nations.