Kazakh President congratulates Malaysian PM on election victory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram to congratulate Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad on his victory in the general elections, Akorda reports.

"Friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Malaysia have been further depending and extending year after year," the telegram reads.



The Head of State also expressed confidence in further development of fruitful cooperation between the two countries.



The President wished Mahathir Mohamad success and the people of Malaysia peace, wellbeing and prosperity.