Kazakh President congratulates Myrzatai Zholdasbekov on his 85th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President sent a congratulatory telegram to public and political figure Myrzatai Zholdasbekov, the Akorda press service reports.

In his telegram, the Head of State stressed that Myrzatai Zholdasbekov starting his career as a teacher and taking key positions as the Minister, Deputy PM, ambassador, rector of the university, and director of the Presidential Centre he made a great contribution to raising the country’s image. He proposed new approaches for exploring the legacy of akyns, and zhyrau. He also thoroughly studied the Orkhon Turkic inscriptions.

The President highlighted that his books and works became an outstanding example of promotion of the Kazakh national values.