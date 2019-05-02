Kazakh President congratulates new Emperor of Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to Japan's Emperor Naruhito upon his enthronement, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and him personally, the Head of State congratulated Emperor Naruhito on his enthronement.



"Since Kazakhstan gained its independence, First President of the country - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has given a special attention to the development of cooperation with Japan.



Over a short historical period, the relations between our countries have reached the level of expanded strategic partnership. As the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I will exert every effort to preserve continuity in our foreign policy, to extend mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan for the two countries' interests.



Japan is a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan in Asia today. I am confident that under your support in the epoch of Reiwa, your country will continue the course towards deepening of our all-round interaction," reads the telegram.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to the Emperor of Japan and wellbeing and stability to the friendly Japanese nation.