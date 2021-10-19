EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:49, 19 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates rescuers on professional day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has offered his congratulations on the occasion of the Rescuer’s Day, Kazinform has learnt from the official Twitter page of the Head of State.

    «I congratulate the rescuers on your professional holiday! In the days of natural and man-made disasters your work is of special national importance. This year alone the Emergency Situations Ministry workers have saved 9.5 thousand people. The State appreciates your selfless work. Wish you health and success!» reads the Twitter post.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!