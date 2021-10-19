Kazakh President congratulates rescuers on professional day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has offered his congratulations on the occasion of the Rescuer’s Day, Kazinform has learnt from the official Twitter page of the Head of State.

«I congratulate the rescuers on your professional holiday! In the days of natural and man-made disasters your work is of special national importance. This year alone the Emergency Situations Ministry workers have saved 9.5 thousand people. The State appreciates your selfless work. Wish you health and success!» reads the Twitter post.