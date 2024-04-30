Kazakh President congratulates Saudi Arabia’s King on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

The Head of State congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.

In his telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the key political partners of Kazakhstan not only in the Middle East but also the Arab world. The Kazakh President expressed confidence that cooperation between the two states would further develop. He affirmed the country’s readiness to cooperate to deepen all-round relations for the sake of the nations.

In conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the King well-being and longevity, and the people of Saudi Arabia happiness and prosperity.