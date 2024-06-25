EN
    12:43, 25 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates Slovenia on National Day

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar on the occasion of the National Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    In his telegram, the Head of State expressed hope that Kazakhstan-Slovenia cooperation would further develop for the benefit of the two nations. He said cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovenia based on traditional friendship and support grows stronger year after year.

    In conclusion, the Head of State wished the President and the people of Slovenia happiness and well-being.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
