Kazakh President congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day

Kazakh President congratulated President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

The Head of State noted Tajikistan under the wise chairmanship of Emomali Rahmon continues its steady path to strengthening statehood, carries out important political and socioeconomic reforms, and enjoys a high reputation in the international arena.

In his telegram, the President said Kazakhstan and Tajikistan over the years of sovereign development built mutually beneficial relations developed in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance in the interests of both nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the President of Tajikistan success and fraternal people wellbeing and prosperity.