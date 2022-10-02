10:00, 02 October 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakh President congratulates teachers on their professional holiday
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Teachers’ Day, the official Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reports.
«Teaching is the most noble profession. We respect teachers. Happy Teachers’ Day! Teachers were always held in respect in our country. We will further take measures to raise the teacher’s status in the society,» the congratulatory telegram reads.