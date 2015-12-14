Kazakh President congratulates Turkmenistan on 20th anniversary of neutrality

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of Majilis Babibulla Dzhakupov attended the International Conference themed "Neutrality policy: international cooperation for peace, security and development" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality.

The conference, which took place in Ashgabat, has gathered heads of states, parliaments and governments, as well as representatives of numerous international organizations. Over 80 foreign delegations declared for peace, security and development. Addressing a meeting Majilis Speaker read out a congratulatory message of Nursultan Nazarbayev to his Turkmen counterpart. "The status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, becoming an important factor for stability and security in the region, is highly appreciated by the international community. Kazakhstan has attached particular importance to the expansion of mutually beneficial relations with fraternal Turkmenistan. Successfully implemented multifaceted cooperation between our countries is based on centuries-old ties of good-neighborly relations," the message said. Head of State expressed confidence that friendship and trust between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will continue to develop for the benefit of the two peoples. Thanking President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the message of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that enhancement of the Kazakh-Turkmen effective political, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations, joint participation in energy and transport projects is supported by the international community. It should be noted that 2015 was declared in Turkmenistan the Year of neutrality and peace. This year the country celebrates 20th anniversary of the recognition by the international community of the legal status of the country. The document was adopted in 12 December 1992.