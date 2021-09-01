Kazakh President congratulates Uzbekistan on 30th anniversary of Independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and his own behalf to congratulate the Leader of Uzbekistan and the people on the 30th anniversary of Independence of Uzbekistan, the Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated the level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan meeting the vital interests of the people of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. He expressed hope that joint work will further serve for the sake of full realization of huge potential of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral as well as regional and international cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Shavkat Mirziyoyev further success and friendly nation wellbeing and progress.



































