Kazakh President congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heartily congratulated his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin and all Russians on their national holiday - Russia Day.

The President of Kazakhstan also noted that the commitment of Russians to the ideals of patriotism and unity, pride in their homeland and a strong conviction in the bright future are the key to sustainable progress and prosperity of the Russian state. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the fruitful work aimed at further strengthening the bonds of friendship and alliance between Kazakhstan and Russia.