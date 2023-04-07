EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:46, 07 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates WHO on its 75th anniversary

    None
    Photo: Denis Balibouse/REUTERS
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated the World Health Organization (WHO) on its 75th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

    «Today on #WorldHealthDay, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the WHO and applaud its tireless efforts to promote global health. Kazakhstan is strongly committed to ensuring accessible and equitable healthcare for all. #WHO75,» the Twitter account of the Kazakh President reads.

    As earlier reported, the events dated to World Health Day and the 75th anniversary of the WHO kicked off today in the Kazakh capital.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan WHO Healthcare President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!