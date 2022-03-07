Kazakh President congratulates women on March 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sincerely congratulated all the women of Kazakhstan on the upcoming International Women's Day on March 8th, the Akorda press service.

In his Address the Kazakh President noted that this beautiful spring holiday symbolizes beauty, kindness and love. Our country creates all conditions for women’s self-realization. They work in the sphere in education and healthcare, culture and sport, manufacturing and law-enforcement. Our women hold key positions in state bodies and large companies, succeed in business.

The Head of State also highlighted the invaluable role of women in upbringing the rising generation.

In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all health, happiness and wellbeing.