16:00, 23 October 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Xi Jinping, the Kazakh President’s official press service reports.
The Kazakh President heartily congratulated President of China Xi Jinping on his re-election as a secretary general of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.
Kasysm-Jomart Tokayev wished China to reach new heights in its development under the chairmanship of Xi Jinping.
As earlier reported, Xi Jinping was re-elected the general secretary at the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at the committee's first plenary session held on Sunday.
Photo: akorda.kz