    16:00, 23 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Xi Jinping, the Kazakh President’s official press service reports.

    The Kazakh President heartily congratulated President of China Xi Jinping on his re-election as a secretary general of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

    Kasysm-Jomart Tokayev wished China to reach new heights in its development under the chairmanship of Xi Jinping.

    As earlier reported, Xi Jinping was re-elected the general secretary at the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at the committee's first plenary session held on Sunday.




    Photo: akorda.kz


