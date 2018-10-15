EN
    21:00, 15 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates young hockey players on Ice Palace opening

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has surveyed the new Ice Palace of Aktobe built with participation of Slovak investors under the Public Private Partnership, Akorda reports. 

    The President congratulated the young hockey players and all people of Aktobe on the opening of the Ice Palace.

    The sports complex is 8,500 sq m in a size. It is called to host professional hockey, short track, figure skating, basketball, futsal, tennis, gymnastics competitions and public ice skating all year round.null


    The President also visited the Tennis Centre that was built under the Public Private Partnership. Nazarbayev stressed that opening of such sports facilities in the regions would promote healthy lifestyle and boost the country's tennis development, Akorda reports.

