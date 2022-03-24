EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:03, 24 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President congratulates Zhandarbek Malibekuly on 80th anniversary

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the author of the State Emblem of Kazakhstan, public figure, well-known architect, Zhandarbek Malibekuly, has turned 80.

    The Head of State highlighted the merits of Zhandarbek Malibekuly in building and developing Independent Kazakhstan and the capital city, wishing him good health and wellbeing.

    On the eve of the Nauryz, the Head of State awarded Zhandarbek Malibekuly the Barys Order, I Degree.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!