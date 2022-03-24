Kazakh President congratulates Zhandarbek Malibekuly on 80th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the author of the State Emblem of Kazakhstan, public figure, well-known architect, Zhandarbek Malibekuly, has turned 80.

The Head of State highlighted the merits of Zhandarbek Malibekuly in building and developing Independent Kazakhstan and the capital city, wishing him good health and wellbeing.

On the eve of the Nauryz, the Head of State awarded Zhandarbek Malibekuly the Barys Order, I Degree.