Kazakh President conveys condolences over Indian temple fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in connection with Kerala temple fire that left around 100 people dead.

According to the press service of Akorda, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that he had learned with regret and deep sorrow about the tragedy in Kerala.

The Head of State on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan expressed condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the victims.