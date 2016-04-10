EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:33, 10 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President conveys condolences over Indian temple fire

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in connection with Kerala temple fire that left around 100 people dead.

    According to the press service of Akorda, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that he had learned with regret and deep sorrow about the tragedy in Kerala.

    The Head of State on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan expressed condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the victims.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Incidents Accidents President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!