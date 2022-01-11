EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 11 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, CSTO SecGen to have talks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas is expected to arrive in Kazakhstan to hold talks with the country’s high-level political and military authorities, Kazinform reports.

    On January 11-13 CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan to examine the situation, meet with the country’s leadership and CSTO Peacekeeping Forces command, the Organization’s press service reports.

    Besides, the CSTO Secretary General will visit Almaty to get acquainted with the situation in the city, the command and control point and the Collective Peacekeeping Forces deployment points.


    Tags:
    CSTO Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!