Kazakh President declares meeting of CIS Heads of State Council open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council open and greeted President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who is for the first time taking part in the event, Kazinform reports.

The President said that the agenda includes important issues concerning humanitarian partnership, ensuring security and other aspects of cooperation.

As earlier reported, the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of CIS member states started its work in Astana under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of the country’s CIS chairmanship.