Kazakh President decrees imposing state of emergency in Mangistau rgn and Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President signed decrees on imposing state of emergency in Mangistau region and the city of Almaty, the Akorda press service reports.

Due to escalation of situation the Head of State signed the decrees on imposing the state of emergency in Mangistau region and Almaty city from 01:30 a.m. since January 5 until 00:00 January 19 to ensure public order, to restore the rule of law, to protect the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Kazakhstan.