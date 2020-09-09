19:29, 09 September 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakh President decrees to set up strategic planning agency
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed a decree on measures for further improvement of the country’s public administration system, the Akorda press service reports.
The President decreed to establish the strategic planning and reforms agency of Kazakhstan, to found the competition development and protection agency of Kazakhstan.
The Presidential Administration is authorized to control over the execution of the decree. The decree takes effect from the day of its signing.