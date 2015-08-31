Kazakh President: Development of oil & gas market - one of main points of our cooperation with China

BEIJING-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNPC Corporation Wang Yilin, Akorda reported.

The meeting has discussed the issues of Chinese corporations' participation in the development of the oil & gas sector of Kazakhstan. The Head of State stressed that our country has a great experience of collaboration with CNPC. "The development of the oil and gas market is one of the main points of our cooperation with China. Your company operates in production, transportation and processing of hydrocarbons. It is noteworthy that in the current year CNPC will become part of the Foreign Investors Council under the President of Kazakhstan," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. President of Kazakhstan highlighted the important projects implemented in our country with the participation of the corporation. "We are developing Kashagan deposit, modernizing Shymkent refinery, building the complex for the production of oil and gas equipment in Mangystau region, erecting gas pipeline" Beineu-Bozoi". These objects are of great importance and will be the basis for our talks today with President Xi Jinping," he said. Nursultan Nazarbayev also noted that the company has extensive experience not only in the raw materials sector. In this context, the President invited CNPC to actively participate in the work of the international financial center which is planned to be established in the city of Astana. Wang Yilin expressed his gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for active support of the corportion.