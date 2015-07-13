Kazakh President discussed preparation for Expo-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Akorda President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting on preparation for the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017", Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

Addressing the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of quality preparation and holding of EXPO-2017 in Astana. "This is a major project that will show the world new Kazakhstan and demonstrate the capabilities of our country. Despite the existence of the special commissioner, it is still unknown how many countries will participate in the exhibition. While other countries, which will host the exhibition later on, are carrying out active information work. There is no clear understanding of what kind of conditions will be created for visitors," said the President of Kazakhstan. At the same time Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to a number of issues to be resolved. In particular, the President noted that the construction of the exhibition's facilities is carried out in accordance with the approved schedule and will be completed in August-September 2016. The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that success of the exhibition depends on full disclosure of its themes, participation of a large number of countries, attraction of visitors, proper work with global partners and sponsors. "In this regard, it is necessary to study the experience of countries which have successfully held the exhibition: the Portuguese Lisbon in 1997, the Chinese Shanghai in 2010. However, we need to understand causes of the poor performance of such exhibitions in the Spanish Zaragoza and the South Korean Yeosu in order to avoid the same mistakes," Head of State said. Nursultan Nazarbayev also noted that today only 30 countries have confirmed their participation in the exhibition and only 5 states have defined their commissioners. In this regard, the President instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the commissioner to organize the work to obtain official confirmation of the participants of the exhibition "EXPO-2017". Minister for Investment and Development A.Issekeshev, Energy Minister Vladimir Shkolnik, the National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" are charged to work out with the participating countries the issues of organization of pavilions, thematic content, creation of conditions for the disclosure of themes. The President of Kazakhstan noted that special attention should be given to 20 key countries leading in the use of alternative technologies. It is also necessary to use the potential of major companies of Kazakhstan to promote Expo-2017 and raise funds for the necessary equipment. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that a lot of work should be done to attract visitors by promoting the exhibition in the country and abroad. The President also noted the low level of awareness of the world community about the upcoming exhibition. He stressed that it is necessary to organize a presentation on the theme of the exhibition at major economic, tourist forums, sports events, in particular, the Davos Forum, the St. Petersburg forum, Astana Economic Forum. At the same time 85% of the visitors will be Kazakhstanis, that is why it is necessary to get information on how many visitors will come from each region of the country. Kazakh President instructed the first Deputy Prime Minister B.Sagintayev, Minister for Investment and Development A.Issekeshev and governors to develop a plan of international and domestic promotion of the exhibition and ensure its quality implementation. The President instructed the first Deputy Prime Minister B.Sagintayev, national companies together with the governors to study the issue of creating appropriate conditions, quotas to ensure the presence of residents of the regions at the exhibition.