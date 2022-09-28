EN
    14:49, 28 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President discusses potential scientific cooperation with Samsung Electronics

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym Jomart Tokayev and Corporate President of Samsung Electronics Ying Yong Ri had an exchange of views on the possible training of IT specialists, conducting joint research as well as cooperation in the scientific area within the Digital Bridge Forum, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.








