    19:38, 12 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Doosan Group and Doosan Enerbility leadership discuss energy projects in Kazakhstan

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman and CEO of Doosan Group Jeongwon Park and Vice Chairman & COO of Doosan Enerbility Yeonin Jung, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the Kazakh President expressed gratitude to the Korean company for the assistance it provided during the floods. The Head of State noted that the support of people during such a difficult situation demonstrated the high level of social responsibility of the entrepreneurs.

    Tokayev was informed about the implementation of the project for construction of a combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 1GW in Turkestan region as well as the prospects of the company’s participation in the expansion of the gas turbine power plant Karabatan in Atyrau region.

    Energy Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and South Korea
