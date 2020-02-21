EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:20, 21 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, EcoJer council chairwoman debate new draft Environmental Code

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairwoman of the council of Kazakhstan’s association of regional environmental initiatives EcoJer Lazzat Ramazanova, the Akorda press service reports.

    Lazzat Ramazanova reported of the activity of the EcoJer association, development and implementation of technologies to minimize negative impact of industrial facilities on air quality.

    The meeting focused on the key provision of the new draft Environmental Code.

    The Head of State stressed the need to bring the country’s environmental legislation in compliance with the leading international standards.


    Tags:
    Environment President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!