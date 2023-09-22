Kazakh President emphasizes importance of ratification of Protocol to CANWFZ by U.S.

At the meeting with the U.S. President Joe Biden in New York, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of ratification of the Protocol to the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty by the U.S., Kazinform reports.

Earlier, the Protocol was ratified by the PRC, Russia, France and Great Britain. This step will let complete the process of institutionalization of the region’s non-nuclear status and will become a milestone in international efforts on strengthening the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation process.

Central Asia is the only region in northern hemisphere where the deployment of nuclear arsenals is prohibited. Similar zones were set up in Latic America, Africa, Southeast Asia and in South Pacific area.