Kazakh President encharges Ombudsman with specific tasks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received National Human Rights Commissioner of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Askar Shakirov reported to the President of Kazakhstan on the activities of the Human Rights Commissioner, as well as information on the observance of human rights in the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the need for collaboration with concerned government agencies to protect the basic rights and interests of vulnerable social groups, including poor families and mothers of many children, and to prevent any prison abuse.



In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions and underlined that human rights issues will be within his focus area of work.