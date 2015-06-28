Kazakh President, Eni CEO discuss Kashagan oilfield development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with CEO of Eni SpA Claudio Descalzi during his business trip to Italy, the president's press service reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the company's day-to-day functioning in Kazakhstan as well as its role in further development of Kazakhstan's oil & gas sector. President Nazarbayev and Claudio Descalzi also stressed it is necessary to ensure well-coordinated work on the Kashagan oilfield development.