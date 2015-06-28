EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:38, 28 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Eni CEO discuss Kashagan oilfield development

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with CEO of Eni SpA Claudio Descalzi during his business trip to Italy, the president's press service reports.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the company's day-to-day functioning in Kazakhstan as well as its role in further development of Kazakhstan's oil & gas sector. President Nazarbayev and Claudio Descalzi also stressed it is necessary to ensure well-coordinated work on the Kashagan oilfield development.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Business, companies President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Italy Oil & Gas Business News Oil and Gas President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!