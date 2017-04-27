Kazakh President establishes new medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has established new medals Yel korgany (Defender of the Motherland) of the 1st and the 2nd degree by signing corresponding decree, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

The President signed the decree "On amendments to the Decree №155 of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of September 30, 2011 "On issues of state symbols and heraldry of institutional and other awards of some government bodies accountable to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, law-enforcement agencies, courts, the Armed Forces, other troops and military formations".