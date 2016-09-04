EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:14, 04 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, European Commission President met in Hangzhou

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Akorda reported.

    The parties discussed the prospects of deepening political and trade-economic ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

    The sides noted also the importance of the Kazakhstan-EU Extended Partnership Agreement and expressed confidence in further progresive development of relations.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Europe Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan Politics Diplomacy President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!