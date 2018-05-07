EN
    10:15, 07 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President expected to attend military parade in Otar

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A military parade dated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day is expected to start soon in the territory of the 40th military base Otar in Kordai district, Zhambyl region. 

    Commander-in-Chief - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to observe the military parade.
    About 3,000 people, namely, the locals, families of the military and veterans invited are going to gather there.

    nullBesides, a military equipment exhibition is to be unveiled there.
