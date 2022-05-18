EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:07, 18 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President expected to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Kyrgyz leader congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him good health and great success in responsible state activities for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.

    During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov also discussed prospects for the development of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership, paying special emphasis on President Tokayev's upcoming official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

    The two leaders expressed confidence that the upcoming high-level meeting will give an important impetus to bilateral cooperation.


    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!