    23:17, 16 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President expresses condolences to family of Amangeldy Seitkhan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his deepest condolences to the family members and relatives of well-known journalist, sports commentator Amangeldy Seitkhan, the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, said.

    In his telegram, the Head of State noted that Amangeldy Seitkhan made a significant contribution to the development of the country’s sports journalism. He expressed hope that the name of Amangeldy Seitkhan will always be remembered.

    As earlier reported, well-known sports journalist and commentator Amangeldy Seitkhan passed away.


